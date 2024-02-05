Bhubaneswar/ Phulbani: The STF of Odisha Police has apprehended one drug peddler and seized ganja weighing more than 303 kilograms along with other incriminating materials from his possession, an STF source said Monday.

The source further added that on the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF, Bhubaneswar with the help of Kandhamal Police February 4 early morning near Gadiapada village in Kandhamal district.

During the search operation, STF team apprehended accused Kishore Chandra Mallik and recovered 303 kilograms of ganja from his possession.

The accused was arrested and forwarded to the court of Dist & Sessions Judge cum Spl. Judge Kandhamal as he could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials.

An investigation into the matter is on.

UNI