Bargarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police rescued a pangolin from Bargarh district and arrested a wildlife smuggler for his involvement in wildlife trade, an official said Tuesday.

Acting on reliable information, an STF team with the help of Bargarh forest division officials Monday conducted a raid on the Ambabhona-Dunguri road near Budhipalli Chhak in Bargarh district and rescued the pangolin, the STF official said.

Following the raid, the STF registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and arrested Jagadish Minz (41), a native of Ambabhona in the western Odisha district.

Pangolin is a schedule-I protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

PTI