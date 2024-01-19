Balasore: Sasmita Dalai, a Plus-III student from Debhog village in Baliapal block of Odisha’s Balasore district, has been crafting and selling clay and plastic dolls due to a lack of other source of income at home.

However, due to a lack of proper marketing and training, Sasmita says that she is unable to earn as much as expected. She appealed before the government to help her sell her products.

Sasmita’s family includes her father Harekrishna Dalai, mother Durgamani, and three younger sisters. Her father used to sustain the family with whatever he earned as a daily wage labourer. However, a few years ago, Harekrishna suffered a severe leg injury in a road accident, hindering his ability to walk properly. The family utilised their savings and took loans from various sources for his treatment.

Later, Sasmita also underwent a surgery. Upon returning from the hospital, she dedicated day and night to support her family.

Sasmita makes clay idols on her own; in addition to that, she brings plastic dolls available in the local market and uses colours and other items to decorate them. Later, she sells the items by setting up stalls at various fairs, including the local market and fulfils bulk orders from traders.

Baliapal BDO Vinod Chandra Panda assured to raise the matter before the district collector to support Sasmita in marketing her products. The BDO also mentioned plans to appeal to the collector for financial assistance for the family’s routine visits to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.

PNN