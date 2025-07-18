Bhubaneswar: Further intensifying its agitation demanding a judicial probe into the death of a woman college student in Balasore, the Opposition BJD Friday held a silent protest demonstration near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Bhubaneswar.

The party also decided to continue its stir till the government announced a court-monitored judicial probe into the incident, in which the woman student resorted to self-immolation and subsequently died after being denied justice in an alleged sexual harassment case.

“The party has decided to hold demonstrations before three revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) offices in Cuttack, Sambalpur and Berhampur July 21 to exert pressure on the government to announce a judicial probe into the incident,” BJD’s senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra told reporters.

Covering their mouths with black badges and holding placards, BJD’s women, student and youth wing members staged the silent demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Park here.

The silent demonstration continued for one hour.

The protestors also condemned alleged “police excesses” on BJD leaders and activists when they staged the Lok Seva Bhawan gherao agitation July 16.

“Police high-handedness was evident when they fired rubber bullets, tear gas and used water cannons on the peaceful demonstration. We condemn this action of the police,” said former minister and woman leader Tukuni Sahoo.

While rejecting the crime branch investigation into the woman student’s death, Mishra justified the party’s demand and said, “Only a court-monitored judicial inquiry could give justice to the deceased woman and her family. This is because the victim had approached all authorities, including the Chief Minister, the state’s Higher Education Minister, local MLA, Balasore MP, police and civil administration, besides the college authorities to look into her complaint of sexual and mental harassment allegedly by a teacher of the FM College in Balasore.”

How can a crime branch investigation headed by a DSP-level officer take action in the case where many influential persons in positions are involved, Mishra asked, adding that the regional party will continue its agitation.

The 20-year-old second-year integrated BEd student of FM College in Balasore resorted to self-immolation on campus after being denied justice July 12.

She succumbed to burn injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar July 14.

