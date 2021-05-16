Cuttack: The coastal state continues to deliver medical oxygen to the states in dire need. A total of 726 containers carrying 13,305.864 MT medical oxygen have been dispatched from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts to 13 states in the country under the supervision of Odisha Police.

Odisha has dispatched as many as 70 tankers from Angul with 1,142.662 MT, 196 from Dhenkanal with 3,124.67 MT, 185 from Jajpur with 3,782.947 MT and 275 from Rourkela with 5,255.585 MT of the life-saving gas during last 23 days.

A total of 223 tankers with 4,386.679 MT of oxygen have been sent to Andhra Pradesh and 181 tankers with 3,053.149 MT of oxygen to Telangana. Tamil Nadu has received 16 tankers filled with 312.36 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana has received 109 tankers filled with 2,015.812 MT of oxygen while 34 tankers with 566.671 MT of oxygen have been sent to Maharashtra. Likewise, 399.282 MT of oxygen filled in 26 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh. As many as 46 tankers have carried around 897.931 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 56 tankers with 981.66 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date. Moreover, 21 tankers with 392.76 MT of oxygen to Delhi, 4 tankers with 107.89 MT to Punjab, 6 tankers with 120.96 MT to Karnataka, 2 tankers with 31.29 MT to Bihar and 2 tankers with 39.42 MT to Rajasthan have been delivered in last 23 days.

Based on the directive of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a Special Cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (Law and Order) as the nodal officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen. A dedicated corridor has been set up with round-the-clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

PNN