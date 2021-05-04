Bhubaneswar: Odisha has so far sent 281 tankers/containers carrying 5125.412MT medical oxygen to 10 states that are gasping for ‘breath’.

In the last 12 days, 83 tankers carrying 1702.98 MT of medical oxygen have been sent to Andhra Pradesh while 76 tankers with 1267.739MT of the gas were provided to Telengana. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu received seven tankers filled with 136.42MT of oxygen.

Similarly, 35 tankers carrying 654.482MT of medical oxygen were sent to Haryana while Madhya Pradesh received 26 tankers containing 438.23MT of the life-saving gas. Uttar Pradesh was provided with 24 tankers carrying 437.69MT of medical oxygen.

Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra received 14 and 13 tankers carrying 214.391 and 211.16MT of oxygen respectively. Similarly, Delhi which is facing acute shortage of the gas, got two tankers carrying 33MT of oxygen, one tanker carrying 29.32MT of the gas was sent to Punjab.

These tankers were mainly sent from Sundargarh (Rourkela), Angul, Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts.

So far, 112 tankers carrying 2117.772MT of medical oxygen have been desspatched from Rourkela, the highest in Odisha. Seventy four, 64 and 31 tankers have been sent from Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts respectively.

Odisha Police have created green corridors so that the vehicles can travel smoothly and are not held up anywhere.

PNN