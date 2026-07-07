Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday said the state government has set a target to plant 6.95 lakh saplings in urban areas to reduce air pollution and combat the impact of climate change.

Addressing the state-level celebration of the 77th Van Mahotsav, Majhi said large-scale plantation was the only long-term solution to tackle global warming and extreme heat conditions.

“Considering development and environment equally important, Odisha has established itself as a leading state in the country in forest protection and creation of green cover,” he said.

The chief minister said the state’s green cover had increased by 558 sq km in the last two years, helping Odisha secure the third position in the country.

Under the Green Mahanadi Mission, a 1.5-km-wide green belt is being developed along the banks of seven major rivers — Mahanadi, Tel, Ib, Brahmani, Rushikulya, Baitarani and Vansadhara — to ensure perennial river flow and ecological sustainability, he said.

During 2025-26, 5.65 lakh saplings were planted over 774 hectares, while the target for 2026-27 is to plant nearly 9 lakh saplings over 2,702 hectares, Majhi said.

The chief minister further said around 15.93 lakh saplings will be planted over an area of 358 hectares this year under the ‘Increased Green Cover’ scheme.

Under its ‘Ama Jungle Yojana’, 19,975 hectares of deforested forest have been restored, and 43.18 lakh local beneficiaries have been integrated into livelihood-based programmes worth Rs. 1,488.52 crore, Majhi stated.

The chief minister said the state has also set a target of planting saplings over more than 20,562 hectares of forest land next year under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme.

He said 17.90 lakh palm saplings were planted during the last financial year to protect people from lightning strikes.

Majhi appreciated the people of Odisha for turning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign into a mass movement by planting 1.49 crore saplings on a single day on the PM’s birthday last year.

Stating that the Centre has set a target of planting 3.76 crore saplings in the state in the year, he called upon voluntary organisations, environmentalists, and people to plant trees in large numbers and create a healthy and green Odisha.

Forests, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, who was present at the event, stressed public participation in afforestation.