Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed at Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar Tuesday after students staged a protest against the alleged ‘entry of outsiders’ into the campus.

The protesting students locked all the university gates, demanding stricter measures to prevent unauthorised persons from entering the campus.

Police deployed three platoons of personnel to the university to maintain law and order as the protest intensified.

Senior police officers reached the campus and held discussions with the students in an effort to defuse the situation. However, tension continued on the campus as the students pressed their demands.