Baripada/Betnoti: A teacher of a government upper primary school in Pratimadeipur under Baisinga police jurisdiction in Mayurbhanj district has been suspended following the alleged molestation of some girl students, sources said Monday.

The teacher, identified as Pramod Kumar Mohanta, was suspended July 21, 2025, by the Block Education Officer (BEO) based on an official complaint lodged by a fellow female teacher. The suspension was issued under Letter No. 1855 following public pressure and circulation of a video allegedly showing the teacher inappropriately touching minor girl students.

The video has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and concern among parents. Despite the incident coming to light over a week ago, no First Information Report (FIR) has yet been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Parents of the affected students have expressed deep anger, demanding stern legal action against the accused, whom they referred to as a “sexual predator”. According to sources, Mohanta used to lure groups of seven to eight girls under the pretext of private lessons and allegedly touched them inappropriately. When some of the girls resisted, he reportedly tried to silence them with threats and inducements.

Out of fear and social stigma, the students refrained from informing their parents. The matter came to light only after one courageous girl confided in a female teacher, prompting an internal inquiry. Subsequently, a video showing Mohanta allegedly molesting a student circulated widely on social media.

In another clip, a student’s mother is seen slapping the teacher on school premises. Authorities, however, have not taken criminal action. Critics argue that the Education department has limited its response to an administrative suspension, with no legal proceedings initiated so far. BEO Biplab Kar confirmed the suspension and said a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The committee’s report will be submitted to higher authorities.

PNN