Bhubaneswar: Day 3 of the 26th Youth National Volleyball Championship 2025–26 (men & women) at the Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT Deemed to be University, witnessed a spectacular display of skill, confidence, and teamwork by the Odisha contingent, as both the men’s and women’s teams topped their respective pools and stormed into the quarterfinals.

The Odisha men’s team continued their impressive run in the championship with two convincing victories, showcasing dominance in both attack and defence.

In their first match, Odisha delivered a clinical performance against Chhattisgarh, completely outplaying their opponents in straight sets (3-0). In the next match against Andhra Pradesh, Odisha faced a tougher challenge. After taking the first two sets, they momentarily lost momentum in the third set but bounced back strongly to clinch the fourth set in a nail-biting finish (3-1). With these victories, the Odisha men’s team remained unbeaten in their pool, displaying consistency and confidence as they advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the Women’s Section, the Odisha women’s team showcased equal brilliance and determination. Their day began with a strong comeback victory against West Bengal. After dropping the first set, Odisha displayed remarkable resilience, dominating the next three sets with controlled aggression and superior coordination (3-1). Continuing their winning momentum, Odisha registered another commanding victory against Himachal Pradesh (3-0).

The Odisha Women’s Team also remained undefeated in their pool, securing the top position and booking their place in the quarterfinals. On this occasion, Achyuta Samanta, Chief Patron of the Volleyball Federation of India, Founder of KIIT, KISS & KIMS, and President of the Odisha Volleyball Association, congratulated both the Odisha Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Teams for their outstanding performances.