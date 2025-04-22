Bhubaneswar: A day after temperatures in Odisha crossed 45 degree Celsius for the first time this year, mercury levels rose above 42 degree Celsius before noon Tuesday. In response to the severe heat, the state government has given district collectors the authority to make decisions on school closures based on local conditions.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari announced the move, saying district administrations are now empowered to act swiftly in the interest of student safety.

“This decision allows Collectors to take action outside the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) based on the intensity of the heat wave in their areas. If the situation requires, they can declare school holidays without waiting for a statewide order,” Pujari said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Jharsuguda recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius at 11:30am. Other areas, including Hirakud (40), Sambalpur (39.6), Rourkela (39), Keonjhar (36.8), and Chandbali (36.4), also experienced extreme heat during the same time.

PNN