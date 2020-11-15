Bhubaneswar: Several theatre personalities of the state and members of Odisha Natya Sangha Sunday staged a silent protest in front of Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar demanding reopening of theatres, cultural centres and drama halls across the state for restarting performance arts.

Theatres and drama halls such as Rabindra Mandap, Bhanja Kala Mandap and others are lying closed for the last nine months due to covid 19 pandemic. Some drama and plays were started by some artists online but many of other theatre people are out of work because of the shutdown, an artist said.

President of Odisha Natya Sangha Haren Sahoo said that many other states have slowly started opening halls and auditorium for cultural events.

“The state government should understand that many theatre workers have become jobless after theatres and auditoriums were closed down. We can open the halls while following COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions in audience members in place,” Sahoo added.

General secretary of Odisha Natya Sangha Lala Biren Ray said the government should understand that the artist are living a miserable life due to shutting down of drama halls. They should at least provide relief package for needy artists.

“The government is reopening tourist sites and planning to organise eco-retreat festival but not ready to open drama halls, This is not understandable. The government can take help of drama and plays to raise awareness about COVID pandemic,” executive body member of Sangha Ashok Kar argued.