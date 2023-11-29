Keonjhar: A local court in Odisha’s Keonjhar district Wednesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in March 2022.

The convicts were identified as Ranjit Mohanty, Rabindra Nayak of Patana area of Keonjhar district and Sunil Kumar Behera of Karanjia area of Mayurbhanj district.

The court has also asked the convicts to deposit Rs 50,000 each as fine. They have to undergo additional imprisonment for a period of one year if the convicts fail to pay the fine amount.

“On March 5, 2022, the victim along with her younger brother had gone to a nearby fair on the occasion of Shivaratri festival. When her brother was playing on the jumping trampoline, the electric supply accidentally went off. The convicts taking advantage of the situation allegedly closed the victim’s mouth with hands and forcefully took her away to a closed shop around 100 meters far. They later raped the girl alternatively,” said Special Public Prosecutor, Ganesh Prasad Mohapatra.

The miscreants threatened the victim girl of dire consequences if she reveals the matter to anyone. However, the girl narrated her ordeal before her parents and other family members when she reached home.

The victim lodged a case at the Patna police station the next day. Police after registering a case in this regard arrested the convicts under various sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

Mohapatra stated that the court after examining statements of 15 witnesses and other exhibits pronounced the judgment Wednesday. The court has also directed the District Legal Services Authority to take necessary steps ensuring payment of Rs 7.50 lakh to the victim under compensation scheme.

