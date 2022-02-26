Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes of the panchayat elections begins at 314 blocks of State for 315 Zilla Parishad zones on Day 1.
The polls were held across Odisha in 5 phases on February 16th, 18th, 20th, 22nd and 24th while re-pollings were held on two dates on February 23rd and 25th.
The counting of votes will continue for three days – on February 26th, 27th and 28th, 2022.
LIVE UPDATES OF PANCHAYAT ELECTION RESULTS 2022
Zilla Parishad zone-wise result trends at 9.40 AM
BJD: 05
BJP: 02
Cong: 01
Others: 01
Here are the Zilla Parishad zone-wise result trends at 8.58 AM
BJD: 01
BJP: 01
Cong: 00
Others: 00
Zilla Parishad zone-wise result trends at 8:02 AM
BJD: 01
BJP: 00
Cong: 00
Others: 00
- Vote counting in the 3-tier panchayat polls to begin from 8 AM today -Counting in 315 Zilla Parishad zones on Day 1 -Counting to begin after sorting of ballot papers based on colour
