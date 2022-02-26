Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes of the panchayat elections begins at 314 blocks of State for 315 Zilla Parishad zones on Day 1.

The polls were held across Odisha in 5 phases on February 16th, 18th, 20th, 22nd and 24th while re-pollings were held on two dates on February 23rd and 25th.

The counting of votes will continue for three days – on February 26th, 27th and 28th, 2022.

LIVE UPDATES OF PANCHAYAT ELECTION RESULTS 2022

Zilla Parishad zone-wise result trends at 9.40 AM

BJD: 05

BJP: 02

Cong: 01

Others: 01

Here are the Zilla Parishad zone-wise result trends at 8.58 AM

BJD: 01

BJP: 01

Cong: 00

Others: 00

Zilla Parishad zone-wise result trends at 8:02 AM

BJD: 01

BJP: 00

Cong: 00

Others: 00