Bhubaneswar: Air pollution has emerged as a major concern and is steadily increasing in Bhubaneswar and several other cities across Odisha, much like in Delhi. Officials say the rapid registration of thousands of vehicles every day is a major contributor, as vehicle emissions are polluting the environment. In many cases, vehicles without proper fitness certificates emit excessive smoke, further aggravating air pollution.

To curb rising pollution levels, the State Transport Department has initiated strict measures. The State Transport Authority (STA) has written to all oil marketing companies, directing them not to supply fuel to vehicles that do not possess a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

The Commerce and Transport Department has also taken steps to crack down on vehicles that violate motor vehicle rules and contribute to pollution. The initiative has been launched under the direction of Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and under the direct supervision of Principal Secretary Usha Padhee.

Oil marketing companies have been instructed through official communication to ensure that no fuel is dispensed at any petrol pump to vehicles lacking a valid pollution certificate.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, carrying a valid pollution certificate is mandatory, and vehicles are required to undergo periodic checks at authorised pollution testing centres. Vehicles found without a valid PUCC are liable to action under the law. To strengthen enforcement, pollution certificate verification has also been integrated into e-detection systems at all toll gates.

The Commerce and Transport Department has appealed to vehicle owners to always carry valid pollution certificates, avoid using highly polluting vehicles, and cooperate in protecting the environment. The department has urged the public to become active partners in safeguarding environmental health.