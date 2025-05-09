Bhubaneswar: Amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Odisha government Friday further tightened security in all key installations, including the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district.

Apart from ITR, official sources said security arrangements have been significantly strengthened at several critical locations, such as the Army Air Defence College near Gopalpur, ordnance factory in Balangir, INS Chilka and the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IERL) near Chhatrapur.

A top police officer said security has also been beefed up at Jagannath Temple in Puri and Hirakud reservoir in Sambalpur district.

At Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar, passengers are undergoing multi-layered security checks before boarding flights.

“Passengers are urged to arrive at the airport early so checks can be conducted smoothly,” a senior official said.

Train passengers are also being checked at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri railway stations.

A high-level emergency meeting is scheduled Friday afternoon on the ITR campus in Chandipur. It has been convened by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik, at the Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), a premier DRDO laboratory in Chandipur.

Senior security officials from the district police, coastal security and DRDO are expected to attend the meeting.

PTI