Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday approved a proposal for creation of 2,500 more posts of home guards in the state.

The number of home guard posts will increase to 20,175 after creation of the additional ones, an official release said.

Majhi had earlier announced an increase in the number of posts in the state police force to strengthen law and order in Odisha.

The chief minister had stated that around 12,000 posts would be created in various branches of the Odisha Police.

