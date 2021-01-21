Bhubaneswar: The 72nd Republic Day will be celebrated across Odisha as COVID-19 consistently decline in the state. Along with the unfurling of the National Flag in Bubaneswar, the day will be celebrated at all district headquarters.
In Bhubaneswar, Governor Ganeshi Lal is scheduled to hoist the National Flag and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will join the occasion as the Guest of Honour.
In other districts the ministers and district collectors of the state will unfurl the National Flag at several places on Republic Day.
Following is the list of guests who will unfurl the National Flag on Republic Day:
- Finance, Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari – Cuttack
2. Forest and Environment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha – Puri
3. Steel and Mines, Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik – Angul
4. Co-Operation, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain – Kalahandi
5. Planning and Convergence, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera – Ganjam
6. Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Housing & Urban Development, Law Minister Pratap Jena – Balasore
7. Agriculture And Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo – Rayagada
8. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi – Kandhamal
9. Labour & Employees’ State Insurance, Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh – Mayurbhanj
10. Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das – Bargarh
11. Women & Child Development & (Mission Shakti) Minister Tukuni Sahu – Sambalpur
12. ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Minister Jagannath Saraka – Nayagarh
13. Energy , Industries , Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra – Keonjhar
14. Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Public Enterprises, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda – Jajpur
15. School and Mass Education Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash – Bolangir
16. Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi – Sundargarh
17. Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak – Koraput
18. Information & Public Relations, Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das – Nabarangpur
19. Textiles, Handlooms & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian – Gajapati
20. Electronics & Information Technology, Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera – Malkangiri PNN
