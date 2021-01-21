Bhubaneswar: The 72nd Republic Day will be celebrated across Odisha as COVID-19 consistently decline in the state. Along with the unfurling of the National Flag in Bubaneswar, the day will be celebrated at all district headquarters.

In Bhubaneswar, Governor Ganeshi Lal is scheduled to hoist the National Flag and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will join the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

In other districts the ministers and district collectors of the state will unfurl the National Flag at several places on Republic Day.

Following is the list of guests who will unfurl the National Flag on Republic Day: