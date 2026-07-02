Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday announced development of a “Lakshmi Puran Corridor” in memory of Odia poet Balaram Das who had written a religious text on the goddess around 500 years ago.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also said that the state government will distribute about 1 crore ‘Lakshmi Purana’ books, written by the 15th-century poet, across the state to spread the message of women’s empowerment and cleanliness.

Parida made the announcement while attending a national seminar titled “The Epic of Shakti Vandana â€“ Balaram Das’ Lakshmi Purana” at Gop area in Puri district.

She said a blueprint for the proposed Lakshmi Puran Corridor has already been made.

The state government has estimated expenditure of about Rs 28 crore in developing the corridor at the memorial of Balaram Das at Begunia village in Gop block.

Parida said that the proposed project will play a key role in popularising ‘Lakshmi Purana’ as well as showcasing the cultural heritage of Odisha among tourists.

‘Lakshmi Purana’ describes the life and liberal mindset of Maha Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Bishnu who is worshipped in Odisha as Lord Jagannath.

“Poet Balaram Das’s Lakshmi Purana teaches that women’s empowerment is necessary for the progress of the society,” Parida said.

Parida, who is also the minister in charge of the tourism department, said the corridor will be built with consultation with the culture department and work will be completed within three years.

The book will be translated into various Indian languages in order to spread Odisha’s liberal views on women even 500 years ago.

Parida said the central message of the Lakshmi Purana transcends religious boundaries and represents a powerful social revolution advocating justice, equality, and human dignity.

In the seminar, scholars, religious pundits, women writers and culture experts gave their opinion on Lakshmi Purana and how it was above discrimination on caste, creed and religion.

In the Puran, Goddess Lakshmi enters the house of a Dalit woman named Sriya and fought against her divine husband and his elder brother Lord Balabhadra over her rights, said researcher Asit Mohanty.

“Five hundred years ago, Balaram Das had clearly written that the daughters have rights over their father’s properties. None can think in this line even now,” Mohanty said, adding that the poet was the true champion of women’s empowerment.

Odisha’s Law and Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the Lakshmi Purana is not merely a religious or devotional text dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi but also a timeless guide that promotes respect for women and a casteless society.