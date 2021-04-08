Bhubaneswar: With an aim to boost rural economy, the Odisha government has decided to develop rural economic corridor in each of the 147 assembly constituencies of the state.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner and additional chief secretary—PK Jena recently.

Accordingly, the Rural Development (RD) has recently asked all executive engineers of the rural works divisions to identify such roads which have potential to become economic corridor. The engineers have been asked to submit the proposals by April 12.

The engineers have been asked to submit proposals for three roads of 15 to 25km length or more with carriage way width 7.5 metres. Out of the three the concerned district collector will shortlist one. After receiving the shortlisted list from collectors, approval of government will be take and work will start, official sources said.

The government has asked the executive engineers to take help of Odisha Space Application Center (ORSAC) if required to select the best three roads. The roads shortlisted for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY –III) can also be considered if required, the sources added.

PNN