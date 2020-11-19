Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy Thursday directed the officials concerned to expedite the work for early commissioning of new medical colleges at Puri, Sundargarh and Talcher.

Tripathy reviewed the progress made on construction of the healthcare institutions through virtual mode from Lok Seva Bhawan here. The three medical colleges are: Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Talcher, Medical College and Hospital Sundargarh and Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri. All the three colleges will have 100 MBBS seats each in initial phase.

These institutions would provide tertiary healthcare facilities. Target was set to commence the medical college at Puri from 2021-22 academic session.

The institute at Talcher is supported by MCL while National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is extending support to the medical college at Sundargarh. The institutions would run through a trust on ‘no profit no loss basis’.

Tripathy directed the concerned officials to complete furnishing of the building for Sundargarh medical college by December 2020 and move Medical Council of India (MCI) for necessary permission to commence admission from next academic session.