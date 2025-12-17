Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is going to host a two-day AI Summit here from December 19, state IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling said Wednesday.

Organised by the Electronics & IT Department, the conference will serve as an official precursor to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi in February next year, he said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India aims to become a global leader in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and Odisha also wants to be one of the country’s frontrunners in the adoption and deployment of artificial intelligence across governance and key public sectors, Mahaling said.

“Odisha is taking a future-ready approach to technology-led growth. With the Odisha AI Policy 2025, alongside progressive policies for FinTech, global capability centres, and advanced electronics, we are building a clear, responsible, and investor-friendly framework for population-scale AI adoption,” the minister said.

The state’s focus is not just on infrastructure, but on creating a complete innovation ecosystem that is backed by strong governance, world-class digital capabilities, and long-term policy certainty, he added.

Electronics & IT department principal secretary Vishal Dev said the summit aims to showcase how the state has already begun implementing AI solutions across healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance.

The conference is expected to create a national platform to shape conversations around AI in governance, research, data infrastructure, and inclusive growth.

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and technology experts from across India and beyond to align on Odisha’s long-term AI priorities and partnerships, he added.

