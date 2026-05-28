Bhubaneswar: Odisha was awarded hosting rights for the 2028 Asian Indoor Championships during the Asian Athletics Association’s (AAA) council meeting Wednesday.

The state-of-the-art indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium complex in Bhubaneswar will be the venue for championships.

The same venue will also host the 2028 World Indoor Championships from March 3 to 5.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said his state has strengthened its position as a host for global sporting events.

“It’s another cap in Odisha’s crown in the realm of global sports,” the CM said in a statement.