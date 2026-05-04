Bhubaneswar/Ahmedabad: The state government will organise ‘Odisha Investor Meet – Ahmedabad’ May 5, as part of its efforts to promote the state as a key investment destination and strengthen industry partnerships.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with senior government officials, industry associations, and leading business representatives, will grace the event.

A road show will also be conducted in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The investor meet will highlight investment opportunities across priority sectors and is expected to witness the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), according to officials.

The initiative aims to accelerate industrial growth and attract new investments into Odisha.

The programme will also include interactive sessions to facilitate direct engagement between industry leaders and government representatives, enabling discussions on potential collaborations.