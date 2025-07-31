Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to protect Odisha’s rich spiritual and architectural heritage, the state government plans to introduce a comprehensive policy aimed at streamlining rituals, improving temple management, and conserving ancient temples.

Law, Works, and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced the initiative Wednesday during a high-level review meeting at the Law department’s conference hall.

The policy aims to streamline temple upkeep, enhance ritual practices, and create a uniform administrative framework for both endowment and privately managed temples across Odisha.

As part of the initiative, the state will examine successful temple management models from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, adapting best practices to fit Odisha’s distinct cultural context.

“Field visits by Endowment department officers will soon begin to assess the current condition of ancient temples.

Based on this data, structured rituals will be institutionalised, and restoration efforts will be prioritised for temples in a state of neglect,” said Minister Harichandan.

In addition to physical conservation, the government is planning a digital upgrade.

The website of the Endowment Commissioner will be modernised to provide public access to key information and services.

The meeting also addressed key administrative issues, including the formation of clear guidelines for both public and privately managed temples, streamlined festival procedures, introduction of independent grants for temple operations, recognition of worship rights based on traditional service records, and strengthening of trust boards, endowment inspectors, and staff appointments to expedite decision-making.

The policy will be grounded in the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowments (OHRE) Act of 1951, ensuring that reforms are legally sound and institutionally sustainable.

Minister Harichandan urged all officials to work in unison toward the vision set by the Chief Minister for the holistic upliftment of religious institutions in the state.

Key attendees included Law department Principal Secretary Manas Ranjan Barik, Endowment Commissioner Lalatendu Jena, Independent Secretary Pranab Kumar Patra, Additional Secretaries Shiba Prasad Mahapatra and Bhagaban Prasad Sahu, along with other senior officials from the Endowment Department.

The move has been welcomed by heritage enthusiasts and religious scholars as a much-needed step toward preserving Odisha’s temple legacy.

PNN