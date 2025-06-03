Bhubaneswar: Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra Tuesday announced that tulsi (holy basil) plants will be installed near traffic posts in the state to help improve air quality and provide better oxygen for commuters.

“I suggested basil plantations near traffic posts as I think that basil plants give more oxygen and commuters will get to inhale better quality air,” Mahapatra said. “With rising concerns about declining oxygen levels, we believe planting tulsi near traffic posts will offer a small but meaningful boost for public health.”

Mahapatra said all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been directed to plant various types of trees, including tulsi, June 20 as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign — a national initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that encourages environmental stewardship as a tribute to mothers.

PNN