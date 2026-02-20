Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will table the state budget for the 2026-27 financial year in the Assembly today at 4 p.m.

This year’s budget is estimated to touch Rs 3.20 lakh crore, compared with an outlay of Rs 2.90 lakh crore in the previous financial year.

The Assembly may witness disruptions for the fourth consecutive day over farmers’ issues.

There is speculation that the Chief Minister may announce new measures aimed at achieving the goal of building a “Developed Odisha.” With municipal and panchayat elections approaching, the government is also expected to unveil new schemes in the budget.