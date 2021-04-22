Bhubaneswar: With rising COVID-19 cases and increasing shortage of medical oxygen across the country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday said that the state will enhance production of oxygen and help other states during the crisis.

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patnaik discussed the COVID-19 situation in the country and assured him of all possible help by the state machinery.

Terming the prevailing situation as a war-like situation, Patnaik assured Modi that Odisha will assist other states in facing the crisis.

Notably, Patnaik had written a letter to Modi April 17 urging him to make vaccines available in open market. This apart, he had also made a few other suggestions.

Worth mentioning, India Thursday reported over 3.14 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases which is the highest ever daily spike recorded in any country since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, Odisha Thursday registered 6, 164 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 3,88,479. Of them, while 3,51,386 patients have recovered, 35,075 patients are undergoing treatment. At the same time, the state reported seven fatalities, pushing the toll to 1,965.

PNN