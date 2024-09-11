Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will take steps to set up pet crematoriums in different cities, minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra said in the Assembly Wednesday.

In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, the Housing & Urban Development Minister said the facilities will be established in the state capital Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other major cities.

“In light of the growing number of pet owners in Odisha, can the government consider the establishment of dedicated pet crematoriums in major cities, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, to ensure the respectful and environmentally sound disposal of deceased pets?” Sofia asked.

“How does the government assess the potential environmental and public health benefits of such facilities, and what impact could this have on the community, particularly in reducing illegal burial practices and promoting responsible pet ownership?” she asked.

In his written statement, Mohapatra said, “To date, it has not been considered for the establishment of dedicated pet crematorium in major cities, including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. However, the proposal is praiseworthy.”

Mohapatra added that evaluating the environmental aspect and public health benefits, necessary steps will be taken to create such facilities in consultation with the stakeholders and experts in the field, the minister informed the House.

