Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet has decided to waive off of royalty in respect of minerals (Khondalite) extracted from the reserved mines.

The decision to waive off the royalty was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to ensure easy implementation of projects under ABADHA scheme and support sustainable development of heritage cities of the state especially Puri to world class level.

The state government, in December 2019, had reserved 6 Khondalite blocks namely Chandia (Jajpur), Sukhuaparha (Jajpur), Teligarh (Jajpur), Gobindapur (Cuttack), Kurumpada(Khordha), Kunda Kunda Kunda Stone Quarry, Narangarh (Khordha) in favour Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC for development of Puri as World Heritage City through projects under the ‘Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture’ (ABADHA) scheme.

Out of these six blocks, mining lease at Naraingarh (Khordha) has been granted in favour of OMC Limited.

Besides, the Cabinet approved fifteen major proposals pertaining to the departments of Electronic and Information Technology, Skill development and technical education, General Administration and Public Grievance, Home, Housing and urban development, Panchayati Raj and drinking water, Planning and convergence, Revenue and disaster management, Steel and Mines, and Works.

Some of the important decisions included establishment of Odisha University of Technology and Research at Bhubaneswar, Improvement of water supply to Joda and Champua in Keonjhar district, Mega pipe water supply project for Bisra, Lathikata, Lahunipara, and Bonai blocks of Sundargarh district.

A Mega pipe water supply project for Lephripara, Tangarpali, Sundargarh, Bargaon, Subdega and Balisankara blocks of Sundargarh district was also approved in the cabinet, mega pipe water supply project for all villages of Athgarh and Tigiria blocks of Cuttack district also got the cabinet nod.

This apart the cabinet approved a project for improvement of Duduka-Gopalpur-Toparia road to 2-Lane with paved shoulder in the district of Sundargarh.

UNI