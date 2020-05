Migrant workers defy social distancing norms while being served food volunteers of the Odisha government at Ashram School in Rasulgarh

To beat the heat, a teenager takes refuge under a cold water tap at Samantapuri Slum in Chandrasekharpur area.

A kid trying tho wriggle through a grill under the VSS Nagar Bridge in Bhubaneswar

A fire tender team sanitising a portion of the Jaydev Vihar road in Bhubaneswar.