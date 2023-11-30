Fishermen seen fishing in Bay of Bengal near Puri
AIDS awareness program held by ‘Vande Mataram’ group at PMG Square in Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
The three powerful armed ethnic militias of Myanmar, which have joined hands to take on the military junta that staged...Read more
To the ever lengthening list of Far-Right parties forming governments or coming within striking distance of capturing power in one...Read more
The four-day ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Qatar and the US, has begun since 7...Read more
For 50 years, India has not changed the composition of the Lok Sabha (through what is called delimitation). Enormous power...Read more