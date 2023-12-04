Market Building in Unit-II area of Bhubaneswar witnesses a huge rush on the eve of Prathamastami
Pre-match press conference by Odisha FC at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
The BJP’s emphatic win in the Assembly elections to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh has come when the party needs...Read more
In 1990, meaning 33 years ago, India’s per person income was $367 and China’s was $317. That was the last...Read more
In a surprise move, the Centre took the unexpected step of repatriating Atal Dulloo, the Union Secretary for Border Management,...Read more
The three powerful armed ethnic militias of Myanmar, which have joined hands to take on the military junta that staged...Read more