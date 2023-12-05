Bike rally flagged off from DMET office in Bhubaneswar amid ongoing Zero Fatality Week 2023
World Soil Day observed at Krushi Bhavan in Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
The Congress’ disastrous performance in the just concluded Assembly elections to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan presents an uphill task...Read more
The BJP’s emphatic win in the Assembly elections to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh has come when the party needs...Read more
In 1990, meaning 33 years ago, India’s per person income was $367 and China’s was $317. That was the last...Read more
In a surprise move, the Centre took the unexpected step of repatriating Atal Dulloo, the Union Secretary for Border Management,...Read more