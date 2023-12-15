Indian Women’s League 2023-24: Sports Odisha Vs Odisha FC match underway at Capital Football Arena in Bhubaneswar
18th Toshali National Crafts Mela inaugurated at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar
14th Bharat Muni Festival held at GKCM Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar
Members of ‘Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha’ stage protest in front of School and Mass Education Secretary’s official residence in Bhubaneswar seeking fulfillment of their seven-point-charter of demands
India vs Indonesia match of BWF Tour Super 100 Tournaments at Cuttack’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium
43rd Annual Sports Meet at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya in Cuttack
Social workers stage sit-in demanding AIIMS+ status along with proper healthcare facilities to improve deteriorating health services at MKCG Medical College And Hospital, Berhampur
73rd death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel observed at Courtpeta square in Berhampur
