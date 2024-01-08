Construction underway near Puri Jagannath Temple ahead of Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa’s inauguration January 17
Snapshot of Atharanala Bridge on outskirts of Puri
Suggest A Correction
Among the series of elections due in 2024 across the globe with far-reaching consequences, the presidential fight in Taiwan on...Read more
Sometimes it is necessary to remind ourselves of the past to understand the present. Four years ago, in March 2020,...Read more
Word coming in is that the Centre is gearing up to unleash a seismic shake-up across key Delhi government departments,...Read more
Bangladesh will go to the polls on January 7. Of the 44 parties registered in the Election Commission, 27 are...Read more