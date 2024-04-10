Danda Yatra at Ganganagar area in Bhubaneswar
Qadam-E-Rasool at Dargah Bazaar, Cuttack decked up on Eid
EVMs being unloaded from trucks at BJB College in Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
As India is gearing up for Lok Sabha polls a few weeks away, a major campaign is being conducted in...Read more
A most disturbing report has been made public through the collaborative efforts of Australian and British institutions that between 50...Read more
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s latest remarks may be perceived as India’s acknowledgement of assassinations by its intelligence operatives on foreign...Read more
Bangladesh is ‘partly free’ in the Freedom House report of 2024. India and also Pakistan are also classified in the...Read more