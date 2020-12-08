Passengers stuck at Badambadi bus stand in Cuttack amid Bharat Bandh
Madhupatna Square overbridge in Cuttack wears a deserted look amid nationwide strike called by farmers
Rickshaw pullers await passengers in Cuttack
