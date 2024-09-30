Artistes perform drama ‘Chaka Akhi’ at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
The chance of peace, even if temporary, returning to the Middle East has suffered a deadly blow after Israel killed...Read more
Next year, on 17 September, the Prime Minister turns 75. Ten days after that, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh turns 100....Read more
I n a surprising move, West Bengal’s Power Secretary, Santanu Basu, has stepped down from his role on the Damodar...Read more
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz got a reprieve after a much needed win for his Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the...Read more