Last evening of 2020 at Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar
Former national women’s football team captain Sradhanjali Samantaray during a practice session at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar
In the book/film ‘Sophie’s Choice’, the protagonist is forced to choose between the lives of her two children. How would...Read more
The State Government has, in a Cabinet meet held 28 Dec 2020, decided to reserve seats in Engineering and Medical...Read more
Undeterred by repeated judicial pronouncements to the contrary, the Madhya Pradesh government seems to on a crusade against the so-called...Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to kill two targets – the ongoing farmers’ agitation and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...Read more
Leave a Reply