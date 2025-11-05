Dancers perform during the Indian classical dance festival Rasanubhava at GKCM, organised by Nrutyankita
Devotees float boats on the Kuakhai River as part of Kartika Purnima rituals
Devotees offer prayers at Bindusagar during Kartika Purnima in Bhubaneswar
Visitors queue for horse, camel rides at the Tala Padia ground as Bali Yatra draws crowds on Boita Bandana
People gather at Gadagadia Ghat on the Mahanadi riverbank for Boita Bandana
