Artistes stage a street play near PMG Square in Bhubaneswar to create awareness on road safety norms
Artistes from Ajit Theatre Group perform a drama at Rabindra Mandap to mark the birth anniversary of veteran actor Ajit Das
Artists giving finishing touches to murals based on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army at Netaji Birthplace Museum in Cuttack ahead of the birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter
Handlooms, Textile and Handicrafts minister Padmini Dian, departmental commissioner-cum-secretary Subha Sarma and Science & Technology minister Ashok Chandra Panda visit a stall at the National Handloom Expo 2021
