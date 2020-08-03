Wall paintings to sensitize the people on Clean India drive in the capital city near Exhibition ground

Esplanade opens under strict sanitising norms and mandatory ArogyaSetu app in mobiles for the walk in’s after relaxation of lockdown norms under Unlock 3.0

Ranihat area in Cuttack sees a major traffic rush

On the occasion of Rakhi Purnima, a girl ties rakhi on her brother’s hand

People at Badambadi Bus Stand in Cuttack throwing caution to the wind by not following social distancing norms after easing of the lockdown under Unlock 3