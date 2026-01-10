‘Ama Bus’ catches fire at Kalinga Studio Square in Bhubaneswar
👉 Follow Orissa POST – Odisha’s No.1 English Daily 📰✨
Suggest A Correction
By Dilip Cherian Forget the slogans. The story isn’t about “opening the doors” to experts so much as about how...Read moreDetails
Appeasement or tacit approval of invasion and capture of foreign land helped the rise of Adolf Hitler and the formation...Read moreDetails
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently, at a gathering at Udaipur’s Bhupal Nobles’ University, sought to brand the ‘educated’ citizens...Read moreDetails
It was a moment of geopolitical déjà vu. On the same calendar day, separated by thirty-six years, United States forces...Read moreDetails