Artistes perform during the Jayadev Samaroh at Utkal Mandap, Bhubaneswar
Supporters celebrate with Dilip Ray after the Rajya Sabha election results were announced at Mayfair Lagoon, Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
The widening conflict in West Asia is beginning to cast a shadow over India’s economic outlook. The country’s heavy dependence...Read moreDetails
On 4 November 2013, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh spoke to over 120 heads of Indian missions and outlined the...Read moreDetails
In Rajasthan, accountability has recently discovered a rather dramatic sense of urgency. A ten-minute technical glitch at Prime Minister Narendra...Read moreDetails
The energy crisis engulfing the whole world is deepening with no sign of the war between Israel-USA and Iran ending...Read moreDetails