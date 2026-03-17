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The ongoing war between the US-Israel combine and Iran has unexpectedly turned out to be a windfall for Russia. In...Read moreDetails
The widening conflict in West Asia is beginning to cast a shadow over India’s economic outlook. The country’s heavy dependence...Read moreDetails
On 4 November 2013, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh spoke to over 120 heads of Indian missions and outlined the...Read moreDetails
In Rajasthan, accountability has recently discovered a rather dramatic sense of urgency. A ten-minute technical glitch at Prime Minister Narendra...Read moreDetails