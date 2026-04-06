‘Dikshant Samaroha’ of 9th Batch Dy S.P. Probationers at Biju Patnaik State Police Academy
District-level public hearing held in sub-collector’s conference hall, Ganjam
Suggest A Correction
The ongoing conflict between Iran and the US-Israel combine is beginning to tell a story far removed from the early...Read moreDetails
By Aakar Patel We are in the second month of what is settling in to become a long war and...Read moreDetails
By Dilip Cherian There’s a familiar outrage cycle in India: a project stalls, costs spiral, and we instinctively reach for...Read moreDetails
It is the fifth week running since US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched the war...Read moreDetails