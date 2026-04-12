📲 Follow Orissa POST – Odisha’s No.1 English Daily 📰✨
Suggest A Correction
By Aakar Patel I am not sure why but we find the idea of international mediation distasteful. This distaste is...Read moreDetails
By Dilip Cherian At what point does a staffing shortage become a governance failure? Madhya Pradesh may have already crossed...Read moreDetails
The world is forced to pass through harrowing moments by the rantings of US President Donald Trump. In his latest,...Read moreDetails
It is disgraceful and a pity that US President Donald Trump has resorted to using expletives directed at Iran that...Read moreDetails