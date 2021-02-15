A man exhibits idols of Goddess Saraswati for sale near Gourishankar Park in Cuttack

A man selling guavas and sweet potatoes near Gourishankar Park

The Madhupatna square in Cuttack had a deserted look without pedestrians and vehicles due to the six-hour bandh called by the Congress protesting against the fuel price hike

A large number of security personnel were deployed in front of the Secretariat in Bhubaneswar to prevent any untoward incident from taking place during the bandh called by the Congress

Due to the bandh called by the Congress the Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves wore a deserted look without tourists. It gave a chance to the maintenance staff to water the plants