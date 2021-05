Ducks playing in the water at a canal on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar

Members of an NGO distribute food to the destitute at Ashok Nagar area in Bhubaneswar

Workers unload pumpkins from a truck at a godown in Chhatra Bazar, Cuttack

Travelers had a tough time finding vehicles on the second day of the 48-hour weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar